Merrit RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating a wanted man.

Eddie Marvin Quilt is wanted province-wide for allegedly failing to comply with an order related to a conviction stemming out of Willams Lake on September 29th, 2015. An endorsement warrant has been issued for Quilt’s arrest.

Quilt, 29, is described as an indigenous male, who stands at 5’9″, weighs around 145 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Eddie Quilt’s whereabouts is asked to contact Merrit RCMP at 250-378-4262, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.