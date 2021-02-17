RCMP has now confirmed that there was a fatal accident on Highway 97 south of Quesnel on Wednesday morning.

Sergeant Richard Weseen was one of the members on scene.

“One of the occupants in the SUV that was involved in the head-on collision passed away at the scene. A passenger from the SUV was transported by ground ambulance GR Baker Hospital.”

Weseen says the passenger’s injuries are serious but are not considered to be life-threatening.

He says the victim was not from the Cariboo.

Two other occupants in the SUV and both occupants in the pickup were not injured in the crash.

Weseen says RCMP believe that road conditions played a role in the accident.

“The stretch of road that the accident occurred on was straight. However, it was covered in compact ice. The SUV lost control on the ice and collided head-on with a northbound pickup.”

Weseen says the SUV had just passed another southbound vehicle prior to losing control.

The accident happened just north of Kersley near White Cotton Road at around 9-10 on Wednesday morning.

The Highway is now open to traffic in both directions.