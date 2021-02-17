Interior Health issued a release this (February 17) morning declaring the COVID-19 outbreak over at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake.

An outbreak is declared over when two incubation periods, or 28 days, have passed from the last onset of symptoms in a resident.

There were 14 COVID-19 cases linked to the outbreak at Cariboo Memorial Hospital, 12 staff, and two patients.

In the release Susan Brown, Interior Health President, and CEO said “I want to thank staff and physicians for the dedication to patients and colleagues while working to bring this outbreak to a close. Together the Cariboo Memorial Hospital team worked to ensure the least possible disruption to patient care, keeping services available for people who needed them.”

“This outbreak was managed very well by hospital leaders and staff, as well as the communicable disease specialists at Interior Health,” said Dr. Albert De Villiers, Interior Health Chief Medical Officer, in the same release. “It’s important to support the efforts health care teams make on the ground every day and continue to follow precautions to limit the spread of the virus in our communities.”

Interior Health said we are grateful to community leaders for their support and remind everyone not to stigmatize or judge others who seek testing or test positive for COVID-19.

This virus is circulating in every community.