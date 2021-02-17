The Williams Lake RCMP responded to 894 calls for service during the month of January.

Inspector Jeff Pelley delivered the Police Commission Report before the Committee of the Whole Tuesday evening.

Pelley says rural calls increased by 8 percent, but calls in the city decreased by 4 percent. Overall, Pelley says the number of calls decreased by 2 percent.

During the month of January, Pelley says property crimes were down from last year. 115 property related calls were made in January this year, down from 160 in January 2020. Pelley added the highest area of calls was mischief to property under $5000, which includes damaging personal property.

Pelley says there were 25 calls for Disturbing the Lawful Enjoyment of Property, which he described as ‘people refusing to leave premises’.

Pelley says there was a reduction in break-and-enters to residences, but a slight increase in businesses.

Pelley added the Williams Lake RCMP has received a number of calls regarding COVID-19 offenses as well.