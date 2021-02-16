(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

Provincial Health Officials say the seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases is inching up in the province.

She says this is particularly true in Fraser Health, where the reproductive rate has recently gone above one.

26 COVID-19 patients passed away from the virus this weekend, the death toll is now 1,314.

It is a grim milestone in Northern Health, 101 people have now died in the region, an increase of seven from Friday.

There were four deaths in Interior Health, boosting the total in that region up to 88.

The province saw 1,533 infections since Friday, for a new total of 74,283.

135 of those are in Northern Health, 4,104 have been reported since the onset of the pandemic.

There were 92 new cases in Interior Health for a total of 7,008.

Northern Health has 334 active cases, 39 people are in hospital, and nine in ICU.

Of BC’s cases, 4189 are considered active, 231 of which are in hospital and 74 in ICU.

68,705 people have recovered.

Breakdown by day:

Fri-Sat: +452

Sat-Sun: +431

Sun-Mon: +348

Mon/Tues: +302

Meanwhile, there have been 60 people who have tested positive for a variant of concern.

This includes 40 cases of the UK variant, 19 of the South African version, and one originally detected in Nigeria.

More Pfizer vaccines have arrived in BC, but the supply still remains limited for the time being, said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry.

B.C. has immunized 171,755 people as of today, roughly 8,000 more since the previous update.

22,914 people have received the second dose.

Health Minister Adrian Dix expects about ten percent of the BC population to be vaccinated by April, barring delays.

B.C. has also formally extended the provincial state of emergency once again.

It will be revisited on March 2.

Breakdown

Vancouver: 17,145 (+392)

Fraser: 43,884 (+856)

Vancouver Island: 2,009 (+58)

Interior: 7,008 (+92)

Northern: 4,104 (+135)

Residents of other countries: 147