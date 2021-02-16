Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Interior Health says there was only an increase of two new cases of COVID-19 since the last report was released on February 12.

That increases the total since January 1st up to 414 people for the Cariboo-Chilcotin local health area, including Williams Lake.

A total of 39 cases remain active and those people remain in self-isolation.

Since reporting this cluster, 375 people have now recovered.

The next update will be provided on Friday. (Feb 19)