Just two new cases of COVID-19 in Cariboo-Chilcotin cluster
Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)
Interior Health says there was only an increase of two new cases of COVID-19 since the last report was released on February 12.
That increases the total since January 1st up to 414 people for the Cariboo-Chilcotin local health area, including Williams Lake.
A total of 39 cases remain active and those people remain in self-isolation.
Since reporting this cluster, 375 people have now recovered.
The next update will be provided on Friday. (Feb 19)