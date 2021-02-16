Centennial Park in 100 Mile House is partially under frozen water.

Water has reached some of the benches in the park, and one of them is partially submerged in the water.

The Public Works Department of the District of 100 Mile House says the flooding was caused by some ice buildup that eventually let itself go.

The department says the flooding shouldn’t cause any problems for residences in 100 Mile House, but the flooding could cause some minor erosion damage to some of the trails in Centennial Park.