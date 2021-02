The Williams Lake RCMP is asking for public assistance in locating a missing person.

Nikolas Raymond Shull was last seen at the Longhouse Shelter at 6:00 PM on February 15th, 2021. Shull is described as:

5’10”

190 lbs

60 years old

Shull may be wearing a black baseball cap and a blue jacket.

The Williams Lake RCMP is asking anyone who may have information regarding the location of Shull to contact RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.