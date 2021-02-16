The federal government gave more details today on the new bill being introduced targeting assault-style weapons across Canada.

The program was promised in the 2019 election campaign by the Liberals.

In May, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an executive order classifying 1,500 firearms as “assault-style” weapons.

Trudeau says further details on the program will be announced as they are finalized but the bill will prevent those weapons from being sold or bequeathed.

He says the bill does not target law-abiding citizens, “We are not targeting law-abiding citizens who own guns to go hunting or for sports shooting. The measures we are proposing are concrete and practical, and they have one goal and one goal only. Protecting you, your family and your community.”

He says municipalities will now be allowed to pass bylaws restricting the possession, storage, or transportation of these weapons.

Those bylaws will come with serious penalties including jail time for anyone who violates them.

The bill also increases penalties for smuggling and trafficking.