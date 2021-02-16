A suspect accused of stabbing a man at Seasons House in downtown Quesnel is due back in court on Tuesday. (Feb 16)

31-year old Trenton Stump is facing one count each of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

RCMP were called to the 100 block of Carson Avenue at around 3-40 on February 9th.

They were responding to multiple 9-1-1 calls.

Upon arrival, police say they located a male with several stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital with what police said at the time were non-life threatening injuries.