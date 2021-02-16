Stabbing suspect due in court today in Quesnel
Quesnel Courtroom (GHenderson-MyCaribooNow.com-staff)
A suspect accused of stabbing a man at Seasons House in downtown Quesnel is due back in court on Tuesday. (Feb 16)
31-year old Trenton Stump is facing one count each of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
RCMP were called to the 100 block of Carson Avenue at around 3-40 on February 9th.
They were responding to multiple 9-1-1 calls.
Upon arrival, police say they located a male with several stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital with what police said at the time were non-life threatening injuries.