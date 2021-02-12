(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

Northern Health saw 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, boosting the region total to 3,969,

There were 44 new cases in Interior Health for a total of 6,826 since the pandemic began.

Across BC, 445 new cases were identified, there are now 4,347 active cases in BC while the provincial total is now 72,750.

226 people are battling the virus in a hospital in BC; 61 of whom are in ICU.

10 more people passed away in BC, the provincial death toll has reached 1,288.

With 67,008 people recovered from the virus, the provincial recovery rate is now 92%.

Currently, over 7,000 people are under active public health monitoring.

Breakdown:

Northern Health +30 – (3,969)

Interior Health +44 – (6,826)

Fraser Health +218 – (43,028)

Island Health +15 – (1,951)