Interior Health says a total of 412 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Cariboo-Chilcotin local health area since January 1st.

Since the last report, which came on February 9th, 11 new cases have been confirmed in the region.

A total of 57 cases of COVID-19 are currently active and in self-isolation.

Since reporting the cluster on January 20th, 355 people have recovered.

Interior Health is asking everyone to remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions:

  • Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings
  • Stay home when you are sick and get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19
  • Practice physical distance
  • Wear a mask
  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid all non-essential travel

COVID-19 tests can be booked online on Interior Health’s Website, or by phone by calling the COVID-19 Test Booking Line at 1-877-740-7747.