Interior Health update on Cariboo-Chilcotin community cluster, Feb. 12, 2021
Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)
Interior Health says a total of 412 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Cariboo-Chilcotin local health area since January 1st.
Since the last report, which came on February 9th, 11 new cases have been confirmed in the region.
A total of 57 cases of COVID-19 are currently active and in self-isolation.
Since reporting the cluster on January 20th, 355 people have recovered.
Interior Health is asking everyone to remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions:
- Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings
- Stay home when you are sick and get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19
- Practice physical distance
- Wear a mask
- Wash your hands often
- Avoid all non-essential travel
COVID-19 tests can be booked online on Interior Health’s Website, or by phone by calling the COVID-19 Test Booking Line at 1-877-740-7747.