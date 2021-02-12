Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Interior Health says a total of 412 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Cariboo-Chilcotin local health area since January 1st.

Since the last report, which came on February 9th, 11 new cases have been confirmed in the region.

A total of 57 cases of COVID-19 are currently active and in self-isolation.

Since reporting the cluster on January 20th, 355 people have recovered.

Interior Health is asking everyone to remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions:

Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings

Stay home when you are sick and get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19

Practice physical distance

Wear a mask

Wash your hands often

Avoid all non-essential travel

COVID-19 tests can be booked online on Interior Health’s Website, or by phone by calling the COVID-19 Test Booking Line at 1-877-740-7747.