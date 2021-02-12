Williams Lake will be one of four BC communities to receive flood-mitigation funding.

The City of Williams Lake will receive $750,000 out of $8.5 million put aside in provincial emergency preparedness funding.

Williams Lake Director of Development Services Hasib Nadvi says it’s exciting news for the city. “The city experienced significant flooding and landslide events in Spring 2020, and later in Fall as well, because of the flooding and the waterflow, and the velocity, we’ve experienced significant erosion that’s destabilizing the slope, which is increasing the risk of collapse and putting our city’s water treatment plant at risk,” Nadvi says.

Nadvi says the $750,000 will go towards armouring a 300-meter span of the river, reducing the risk to buildings and private properties around the river.