There are only two days left for Williams Lake residents to push to become a Kraft Hockeyville finalist.

Events and Marketing Coordinator Guillermo Angel says the community’s response has been good, but there’s no way to tell how they are faring compared to other communities. “We definitely have a good backing from the community,” Angel says, “What’s been posted and shared so far on the Kraft Hockeyville page has been really fantastic.”

According to Angel, Williams Lake has around 70 entries including stories and pictures as of Friday morning, but Angel says it’s not just the number of stories that matters. “It’s all about the content”, Angel explains “It’s all about the stories that are shared, it’s all about the passion behind anybody who comes out the Cariboo Memorial Kraft Hockeyville page, and takes a moment to add their own story, photo or video, that’s what the big driving force is to propel us to one of the finalists.”

Content can be shared at the Cariboo Memorial Complex’s Kraft Hockeyville page. Points are received in four ways:

10 points for shared stories

5 points for sharing the Hockeyville page on Twitter using the share button

3 points for uploading photos of the arena

1 point for adding a note or an emoji

Stories will be judged on the following criteria:

Depiction of the nominated community’s spirit and passion for hockey (50%)

Description of the Arena’s importance to you, your family, and the community (25%)

Description of how the prize money would be used (25%)

The deadline for submissions is February 14th, 2021.