100 Mile House RCMP continue to investigate mailbox mischief in the South Cariboo as more complaints are received.

Police responded to a report of mischief of some Canada Post mailboxes in the Finn Road/Horse Lake road area on February 3rd, 2021. The complainant reported two of the larger delivery boxes were opened by an unknown suspect. It was unknown if any items were in the boxes and there are no suspects or witnesses. Police say this has happened three times in the last week.

Police say a break-and-enter incident that occurred on February 7th may have ties to the mailbox mischief because of footwear impressions.

The investigation is ongoing.