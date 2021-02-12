A Quesnel man has been charged with arson after a residential fire on Anderson Drive.

RCMP and the Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department were called to a structure fire at 520 Anderson Drive on Monday afternoon.

Upon arrival, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire investigators determined that the fire was deliberately set and had started at the back of the residence.

RCMP say a suspect was identified during their investigation.

Police say he had also stolen a laptop and cash from the residence.

39-year old Bobby Schilling has been charged with Arson, Intentionally Causing Damage by Fire to Property Knowing it is Reckless, and Theft under $5,000.

Schilling has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on February 23,2021.