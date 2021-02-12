The Quesnel RCMP Crime Reduction Unit and General Duty members conducted a traffic stop early Friday morning and seized one kilogram of methamphetamine.

Sergeant Richard Weseen says a man and a woman were arrested at around 4 am.

Weseen says the arrest stems from a one week investigation that focused on the supply of methamphetamine from the Lower Mainland to Quesnel.

“This seizure will have a significant impact on the meth use subculture. The Quesnel RCMP remains committed to holding drug traffickers accountable while making the streets of Quesnel a safer place.”

The man and the woman have since been released from custody and charges are pending.