(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

Northern Health saw another 37 cases of COVID-19, boosting the region total to 3,939 with 335 active.

Interior Health’s total went up by 58 for a total of 6,852.

2 more people passed away in the North, raising the region’s death toll to 93.

There were no new deaths in Interior Health.

10 people are in hospital in the North, 7 of whom are in ICU while the region recovery rate is now 89%.

Across BC, 449 new cases were identified as there are now 4,317 active cases while the provincial total has reached 72,305.

Currently, 224 people are battling the virus in the hospital, 63 of whom are in ICU.

6,869 people are under active public health monitoring and 66,603 people have recovered, keeping the province’s recovery rate at 92%.

There have been nine new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,278 deaths in BC.

To date, 159,887 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, 15,684 of which are second doses.

“COVID-19 has shed further light on the inequalities that are all too pervasive in our society,” said Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry, “We encourage British Columbians everywhere to be kind and compassionate as the days grow longer and become brighter.”

Breakdown:

Northern Health +37 – (3,939)

Interior Health +58 – (6,872)

Vancouver Coastal +93 – (16,608)

Fraser Health +242 – (42,810)

Island Health +19 – (1,936)