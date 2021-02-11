100 Mile House RCMP are seeking public assistance in a sexual assault investigation.

The event in question occurred on July 19th, 2020, 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a report of a distraught female seen along Highway 97 near 100 Mile House.

Police say they located the female who asked to be taken to a friend’s home. According to police, the woman was hitchhiking along Highway 97 when she was picked up by two men in a pickup truck and driven to a location on Ainsworth Road where she was sexually assaulted. Police say she managed to escape, fleeing the area on foot, when she was spotted on Highway 97.

The suspects are described as:

The Driver: Caucasian, short blond hair, clean-shaven, lean body and face, approximately 21 years old, between 5’10”-6′, wearing khaki coloured camouflage pattern pants, a white undershirt, and a 4-coloured plaid shirt. The driver smoked cigarettes.

The passenger: Caucasian, dirty blond hair, a little more muscular, moustache and facial hair that was reddish-brown, between 6′ – 6’2″, looked ‘kind of like a cowboy’, wearing blue jeans, grey and black “DC” shirt, and smelled like Copenhagen Chewing tobacco

The victim described the suspect vehicle as a black pickup, king cab, grey lines on the front panel to the cab, large tires, chrome side steps, lift kit, dual exhaust coming through the bed of the pickup, up behind a chrome headache rack, an LED light bar on the rack and black and grey cloth interior with a centre console.

As they were traveling along Ainsworth Road, they met a silver Honda Civic car traveling in the opposite direction. 100 Mile House RCMP would like to speak to the occupants of the Honda as they may have information to aid the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have any information on this incident to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at (250)-295-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477.