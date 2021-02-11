100 Mile House RCMP were called to the parking lot of a local business Tuesday evening over concern over troubling graffiti on the back of a woman’s car.

Police say the woman reported someone had written in the dirt on the back of her vehicle, and she had seen on social media messages like the one on the vehicle have been used to aid in kidnappings. Police spoke to the woman, and ensured the safety.

100 Mile House RCMP Staff Sargent Svend Nielson says this is the only report received of this nature in 100 Mile House. “The [RCMP] member attended and investigated this unusual complaint,” Nielson says, “After speaking with the complainant, our officer was able to satisfy her wishes regarding the investigation”.

RCMP say this appears to be an isolated incident as no other similar reports have been made. Police are asking anyone with information on this event to contact 100 Mile House RCMP, at (250)395-2456, or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477