The newest map of weekly COVID-19 cases in the Cariboo shows case numbers are continuing to decrease.

During the week of January 31st to February 6th, the Cariboo-Chilcotin health region saw the most cases in the Cariboo, but is still showing a large decrease from the previous week. 28 new cases were reported in the area, a significant decrease from 72 cases the week of January 24th to 3oth.

For the second week in a row, 100 Mile House’s cases have decreased by half. 3 new cases in the 100 Mile House region have been confirmed, half of the 6 reported cases from the week prior.

Quesnel’s new caseload has decreased by more than half. only 2 new cases were confirmed in the region, a decrease from 5 from the previous week.

In total across the Cariboo regions, 33 cases have been confirmed between January 31st and February 6th, a significant decrease of 50 since January 24th and 30th. 83 cases were reported during that time.