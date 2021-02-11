100 Mile House RCMP were called to attend a reported break and enter in progress Wednesday morning.

RCMP say they were called to the 8400 Block of Wilson Road in the Bridge Lake area near 100 Mile House on reports of the break and enter. Police say when they arrived at the property the owner and others had located what appeared to be a party in progress, with a group of unknown males burning property to stay warm, and having stolen tools and other supplies, including a snowmobile, from the property.

According to RCMP one male was still on scene and another had allegedly fled on the stolen snowmobile. During the attempted escape, this man collided with a snowbank. He suffered slight injuries, and a witness transported him to the Bridge Lake Store. 100 Mile House RCMP located and arrested him safely. 100 Mile House RCMP say they returned to the original scene and arrested the other man. Both men are known to 100 Mile House RCMP. BC Highway Patrol RCMP out of 100 Mile House attended to assist investigators.

All of the stolen property was recovered, and the two men were taken to the 100 Mile House RCMP detachment. During transport, police say one of the men assaulted the other, and the two were separated. After arriving at the detachment, one of the men assaulted a peace officer by spitting in his face. Both men are now in 100 Mile House RMCP custody.