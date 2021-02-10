(From the files of Dione Wearmouth MYPGNow.com staff)

BC saw 469 new cases of COVID-19, boosting the provincial total to 71,856.

Northern Health accounts for 53 or 12% of the new cases, this boosted the region’s total over 3,900.

In the Interior Health region, there were 46 new cases for a total of 6,814.

There are 4,305 active cases in BC, 230 people are currently battling the virus in hospital; 66 of whom are in ICU.

Currently, 6,820 people are under active public health monitoring and a further 66,167 people who tested positive have recovered, boosting BC’s recovery rate to 92%.

To date, 157,797 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 14,316 of which are second doses.

Six more people have passed away as BC’s death toll is now 1,269.

“The risks from COVID-19 remain high for all of us, especially with the variants of concern, which is why staying in our local community and avoiding any unnecessary travel is so important right now,” said Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.