30-year old Trenton Stump is facing one count each of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He appeared before a justice of the peace today (Feb 10) and is due back in court on February 16th.

Stump was taken into custody yesterday (February 9) afternoon after RCMP were called to the 100 block of Carson Avenue at around 3-40 pm.

Police said they were responding to a 9-1-1 call that someone was being stabbed.

Upon arrival, RCMP say they located a male with several stab wounds.

He was taken to G.R. Baker Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Vista Radio later learned that the incident took place at Seasons House.