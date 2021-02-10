Record lows have been recorded in Williams Lake on consecutive days, and Quesnel’s record was broken for today.

February 9th in Williams Lake saw the mercury dip down to -30.2 degrees, slightly lower than the record of -29.9, set in 2019.

On February 10th, Williams Lake and Quesnel unofficially broke records during the morning hours. In Quesnel in the early morning, temperatures dropped to -35.3, the old recording being -34.4 set in 1905. Williams Lake saw temperatures of -30.2, beating the record of -29.9 in 2019. Environment Canada Meteorologist Lisa Erven says these new records will remain unofficial for the rest of the day, because temperatures could become even lower in the evening.

For the next few days, Erven says there are some ‘pretty hefty temperature records’ for the next several days. “The current standing record for February 11th is -38.3 [in Quesnel], and we’ve only got an overnight low of around -31”, Erven says, “For the 12th, the current standing record is -45.6”.

Erven says whether or not records are set, Cariboo residents need to be ready for the cold. “We are in this arctic air mass for the next several days, and people need to plan accordingly,” Erven says “That means reducing your time outside, or taking frequent breaks for those who have to work outside, come in, warm up, and try to cover up as much skin as possible.”