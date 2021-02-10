School District 27 will be letting parents decide when it’s too cold for their kids to go to school.

In a letter sent to parents and families of students of School District 27, parents were informed they would need to exercise discretion as to whether students should be sent to school when temperatures are low, and conditions are hazardous. The school district says Responsibility for such decisions cannot rest with the supervisor, the bus driver, or the Board.

Cancellation of School Buses will now be determined by the Manager of Facilities and Transportation after notifying the Superintendant, and the cancelation will be posted on the School District Website. School Principals, Vice Principals, and District Senior Staff will be notified of all cancelations or issues.