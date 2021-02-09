Quesnel RCMP were called to the 100 block of Carson Avenue at around 3-40 on Tuesday afternoon after receiving a 9-1-1 call that someone was being stabbed.

Sergeant Richard Weseen says upon arrival, police located a male with several stab wounds.

“The injured man was transported by ambulance to GR Baker Memorial Hospital in serious condition. His injuries are not considered to be life threatening.”

Weseen says a second male was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

The investigation continues.

“The police will be processing the scene for several hours to collect evidence. We are not looking for any other suspects in relation to this incident.”

Names of both the suspect and the victim are not being released at this time.

Vista Radio has since learned that this incident took place at Seasons House.