Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Interior Health says a total of 401 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Cariboo-Chilcotin local health area, including Williams Lake.

That is an increase of ten since the last report on February 5th.

A total of 62 COVID-19 cases are currently active and in self-isolation.

339 people have now recovered.

Interior Health says COVID-19 continues to circulate in Williams Lake and in all communities throughout the Interior.

Everyone in all communities are asked to remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions:

-Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings

-stay home when you are sick and get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19

-practice physical distancing

-wear a mask

-wash your hands often

-avoid all non-essential travel