Non-profits across BC will be the recipients of more than $11 million from BC’s Community Gaming Grants to boost conservation and public safety programs.

Approximately $4.8 million will be going towards environmental organizations, and around $6.3 million will be going towards emergency and life-saving services. 270 organizations in total across the province will receive different grants, including a number of organizations in the Cariboo. Cariboo organizations to receive funding include:

Cariboo-Chilcotin Conservation Society, Williams Lake, $25,000

Williams Lake Field Naturalists, Williams Lake, $12,000

Invasive Species Council of British Columbia Society, Williams Lake, $150,000

Potato House Sustainable Community Society, Williams Lake, $12,394

Baker Creek Enhancement Society, Quesnel, $44,000

Mcleese Lake Volunteer Fire Department Society, Mcleese Lake, $38,700

Likely and District Volunteer Fire and Rescue Society, Likely, $12,000

Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department, Horsefly, $38,000

Each year Community Gaming Grants provides funding of up to $140 million around 5,000 organizations including arts and culture groups, sports, environment, public safety, and human and social services.