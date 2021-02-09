Ottawa has authorized Pfizer-BioNTech to change their COVID-19 vaccine vial labels to reflect an extra dose per vial.

Health Canada says there will be enough stock of the minimum-waste-syringes needed to get that sixth dose.

The extra dose would usually be discarded with the use of standard syringes with manufacturers accounting for the waste in each vial.

The 20 percent increase in doses will not affect Canada’s allotment of vaccines according to officials.

The label change comes into effect immediately with future deliveries from Pfizer reflecting the change.