The Cariboo is experiencing temperatures that are well below normal and we could even see a record low, at least in Williams Lake this week.

We are expecting the thermometer to dip down to the -30 degree range at times.

Lisa Ervin, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says that could break a record in the Lake City.

“Williams Lake, for February 9th was negative 29.9 in 2014, and on February 10th negative 29.9 set in 2019, two years ago.”

Ervin says the records in Quesnel are a lot colder.

“The lowest temperature on record is -36.7 set in 1939 and that’s for Feb 9th, and for the 10th of Quesnel it’s negative 34.4 set back in 1905.”

The normal low for this time of year is just -10.

Ervin says while it will warm up a little by the weekend, it will still be well below average.