(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

It was a Super Bowl Sunday to remember for one lucky lottery player.

According to the province’s Lottery Corporation, a BC 50/50 ticket worth 73-thousand dollars was purchased at the Westwood Pub yesterday (Sunday) with the winning numbers 350883.

Spokesperson Erica Simpson.

“We did have winners from across the province from our four BC 50/50 and we are thrilled one of them got drawn from a ticket purchase in Prince George.”

The winner has one year to claim their prize.

BC 50/50 players won big this #SuperBowl! Tickets sold in #GrandForks, #PrinceGeorge, #Burnaby and the #Okanagan won a combined total of $288k!

Here’s a breakdown of the prizes: Grand Forks – $55k Prince George – $73k Burnaby – $89k Okanagan – $69k