Since 1946, the first full week of February has been reserved to raise awareness for vision loss.

White Cane Week is an initiative of the Canadian Council of the Blind (CCB). The organization was founded by blinded war veterans in 1944. In two years, the organization was able to launch White Cane Week as a national initiative.

For thirty years, 100 Mile House has had their own chapter, known as the White Cane Club.

Normally, events to raise awareness and educate would be happening across Canada, but they will be done a little differently this year. Lori Fry of the 100 Mile House White Cane Club says some events happening on Zoom. She added an event was planned for 100 Mile House but was postponed due to COVID-19.