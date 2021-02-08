The Tsilhqot’in Nation is calling for unity in times of COVID-19 after members have reported racism in Williams Lake.

Tsilhqot’in members have reported racism while attempting to receive services in Williams Lake, and some reported being denied, with reasoning provided they were from the Tsilhqot’in nation.

Cheif Joe Alphonse says it’s not fair to single out First Nations people. “Doing that doesn’t do anything to assist us as a whole in dealing with the pandemic, that’s just flat out racism,” Alphonse says, “The pandemic itself isn’t just going to First Nation communities, it’s everywhere”.

The Tsilqot’in Nation is taking extra precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The community will enter a lockdown similar to the Canim Lake Community. “It’s a complete lockdown”, Alphonse says “Only people are essential workers, we’ve limited who can use the gas station, I think in the last week and a half we’ve only had one case,” Alphonse says they don’t get any more cases by Friday, they could lift restrictions.