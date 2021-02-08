Cold Arctic air currently over the Northern BC Interior moving southwards will result in temperatures dropping by 10 to 20 degrees below the seasonal average.

Doug Lundquist, Meteorologist with Environment Canada said the Cariboo could easily see temperatures drop to the minus 20 to 30-degree range for the next few days.

“We could easily temperatures down in the minus 28 to 30 degrees range for the next few days, it depends on how much cloud comes in. Tonight there might be a little bit sneaking in with that system so it might be only minus 25 today but on Tuesday into Wednesday we’re forecasting minus 28, in Quesnel, that’s going to be minus 30 and in Williams Lake maybe minus 27, 28, and in the Chilcotin, it’ll push into the minus 30’s easy”.

Lundquist added the system starts to modify towards Friday as our computers are saying minus 11 or 12 Saturday and Sunday, but with that warm-up after a cold spell, we could get snow and maybe at times some freezing rain but it’s a bit too early to know exactly when.

The record low for this time of year in Quesnel is minus 20, in Williams Lake minus 30, and in 100 Mile House minus 31.