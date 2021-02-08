A winter event has been held in Quesnel in the month of February since 2009, but not this year.

Director of Community Services Jeff Norburn has confirmed the obvious, that there will be no Winter Carnival or Boots and Toques event, as it is now known, this year.

“Because of the COVID-10 pandemic events of more than 50 people are not permitted, so an event like the winter carnival which encourages typically hundreds, sometimes even a thousand or more people to gather in one place, can’t take place.”

The Winter Carnival, which used to take place at West Fraser Timber Park, attracted around 1800 residents at its peak in 2015.

It is now known as the Boots and Toques event and has moved to Lebourdais Park and the arenas in recent years.