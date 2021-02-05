Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The Canim Lake Band Emergency Operations Centre has moved into phase 2 of its Emergency Response Plan for COVID-19.

As determined by Interior Health, the community remains under outbreak status after the lockdown was lifted Saturday, January 30th. Outbreak status will remain in effect for 28 days after the last positive test.

The Emergency Operations Centre will re-asses the response level in two weeks, and possibly move into phase 3 and a further loosening of conditions.

Band offices and the Eliza Archie Memorial School will re-open with limited hours next week.

As of Friday, February 5th, case numbers are holding steady at 66 confirmed positive cases, 54 of which have recovered, and ten are currently in isolation. 2 members of the Canim Lake Band have died from COVID-19/