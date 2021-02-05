Interior Health has updated their information on the COVID-19 community cluster in the Cariboo-Chilcotin local health area including Williams Lake.

Since January first a total of 391 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in this region, an increase of 16 new cases since Interior Health’s last report this past Tuesday (February 2nd).

A total of 78 COVID-19 cases are currently active and in self-isolation.

Since reporting this community cluster Interior Health says 313 people have recovered.

COVID-19 continues to circulate in Williams Lake and all communities throughout the Interior.

Interior Health said most of the transmission related to this community cluster has occurred at recent social events and gatherings and everyone is reminded that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles.