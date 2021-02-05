(Files by Dione Wearmouth -MyPGNow)

Northern Health’s COVID-19 case count continues to reach new heights after seeing 71 new cases on Friday, boosting the region total to 3,681.

The North now has 374 active cases, 18 people are in hospital; 15 of whom are in ICU while the recovery rate stands at 87%.

There were 56 new cases announced in Interior Health for a total of 6,569.

Across BC, 471 new cases were identified, increasing the provincial total to 69,176.

There are 4,423 active cases with 253 individuals currently hospitalized, 70 of whom are in ICU.

Currently, 6,886 people are under active public health monitoring and a further 62,567 people have recovered.

6 more people died in BC, as the province’s death toll is now 1,246 with 85 of them occurring in Northern Health.

To date, 149,564 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, 10,366 of which are second doses.

Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry recently implemented a Mandatory Mask Policy in all Middle and Secondary Schools and extended the current provincial social gathering restrictions indefinitely.

“Each holiday and occasion this month – Super Bowl, Lunar New Year, Family Day or Valentine’s Day – is an opportunity for us to either allow the virus to spread or to slow it down even more,” said Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

Breakdown:

North +71 – (3,681)

Interior +56 – (6,569)

Van Coastal + 108 (16,047)

Fraser + 208 – (41,603)

Island : +28 – (1,779)