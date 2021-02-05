one of several areas affected by a power outage (BC Hydro map)

**Update**

Power has been restored to the over 1400 customers who were affected by an outage earlier this morning in the WIlliams Lake and Mcleese Lake area.

BC Hydro Community Relations Coordinator Dave Mosure says the transmission line that feeds out into the Marguerite, Gibraltar, Gavin Lake, and Soda Creek area went down at around 9:30.

“It initially tried to come back up and then tripped out again and then it stayed out”. Mosure said, “It is restored now as of about 1:15 and at the peak, 1493 customers were impacted”.

Mosure says he hasn’t heard back from the crews yet as to what caused the transmission line to go down.

(Original story)

BC Hydro is reporting multiple power outages in the Williams Lake and Mcleese Lake area.

The power went off just after 9:30 this morning affecting over 1500 customers.

Crews have been assigned and BC Hydro says the outage is due to transmission circuit failure.