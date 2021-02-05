Picking up the mail won’t be as easy for residents in the 108 Mile Ranch area.

108 Mile residents will not have to travel to Lac Lache anymore to pick up their mail at the post office there, but they will still have to travel to 100 Mile House. A letter posted at the 108 Mail kiosk says the temporary change is due to recent mailbox break-ins in the South Cariboo, and mail had to be removed until doors could be repaired.

Cariboo Area G Director Al Richmond saw the original letter from Canada Post saying 108 residents would need to travel to Lac La Hache, and said in a Facebook post he would be contacting Canada Post to see if it could be changed to 100 Mile. Richmond’s post was later updated, informing 108 Mile residents their mail would be available for pickup in 100 Mile House starting Monday, February 8th.