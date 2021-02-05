(From the files of Brendan Pawliw MyPGNow.com staff)

Northern BC residents likely won’t need a fork to enjoy their favorite finger foods during the Super Bowl.

According to BC Hydro, the most popular items on the home menu this year are chicken wings (41%), nachos (40%), and pizza (35%).

We asked Northern Spokesperson Bob Gammer what his go-to snack will be during the big game.

“It’s chili. We like to have a nice bowl of chili and we make that in Crock Pot so we try to power smart as we enjoy snacks during the big game. Go Chiefs.”

However, with more people staying home this year to watch Sunday’s big game, Gammer expects the oven to get a workout.

He mentioned the oven is considered the most energy-intensive appliance to cook and can really rack up one’s power consumption.

Gammer listed a few suggestions on how to conserve energy.

“We recommend people cook with smaller appliances using a toaster oven or a slow cooker or an Instant Pot because those can use up to 75% less electricity than a standard oven.”

“If you are going to use your oven, you are probably quite aware that it does warm up your living space. You can turn your thermostat down to compensate because the oven is going to keep your kitchen and living room warmer. Turn your thermostat down to about 18 degrees celsius.”

Gammer added in a ‘normal’ year, about 40 percent said they would gather to attend parties hosted by friends or family or head out to a restaurant or bar to watch the game.