An Arctic air mass is heading our way early next week that will bring the region some pretty chilly temperatures overnight.

Doug Lundquist, Meteorologist for Environment Canada said lows Monday and Tuesday and perhaps Wednesday will be close to minus 30.

We asked Lundquist if there was a possibility that some overnight records could be broken once the blast of Arctic air moves out of the Cariboo.

“Records for Quesnel are in the minus 30 to 35-degree range but in Williams Lake, they’re a little warmer, around about minus 28 to 30. We could touch near a record there but that being said I do expect those minus 30’s more likely in Quesnel than I do in Williams Lake”.

Lundquist said daytime highs have gone up 8 degrees since the middle of December so our daytime highs during this cold snap should be in the minus 15-degree range.

Lundquist doesn’t expect the cold snap to last that long.

“By this time (Thursday, February 4th) we’ll start to see the flow switching back around to a Westerly flow which will gradually modify the temperatures which also means another snow event” Lundquist added.