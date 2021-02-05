Wildfire risk reduction work is set to begin in the Fox Mountain area of Williams Lake.

Crews will be working to create a fuel break where urban development and forest meet.

This particular area, covering approximately 12 hectares of land east of Pheasant Drive and Gannet Road, was identified as a priority for treatment in the Williams Lake and Area Community Wildfire and Treatment Protection Plan, which was developed by multiple agencies, communities, and First Nations. Preliminary work on these projects began in 2019.

Work being done in the area is expected to include:

removing hazardous trees and flammable shrubs

retention of broadleaf species

reducing woody debris and other fuels on the forest floor by piling and burning, or chipping and grinding the material for offsite use

thinning forested areas by cutting smaller trees and some mature trees

removing some of the dead standing trees

pruning low-hanging tree branches to help prevent fire from moving into treetops

During the course of the work, trails in the area could be closed when contractors are working nearby. Signage and roadblocks will be placed on the trails during those times.