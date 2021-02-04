The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is reporting another decrease of new COVID-19 cases in the Cariboo between January 24th and 30th.

Even though the Cariboo-Chilcotin local health region reported the largest number of cases, it still had the largest drop in the number of cases. 72 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Cariboo-Chilcotin, a decrease of 48 from the 120 cases the week before. Even with the decrease, the average daily rate of cases per 100,000 people is still more than 20.0.

While the Cariboo-Chilcotin had the largest decrease by number, the 100 Mile House region had the largest decrease percentage-wise. 6 new cases were reported in 100 Mile House last week, more than half of the 13 cases reported the week prior. The 6 cases accounted for an average daily rate per 100,000 people between 5.1 and 10.0.

Quesnel was the only Cariboo region that saw an increase. Quesnel saw a slight increase from 3. 5 new cases were reported in the region, less than 5.0 per 100,000 people.

Across the Cariboo, 83 cases in total were confirmed between January 24th and 30th, a decrease of 53 since January 17th and 23rd, 136 cases were reported in that time frame.