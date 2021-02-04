A two-vehicle collision was the cause of closure on Highway 24 near Lone Butte.

100 Mile Fire Rescue Chief Roger Hollander says emergency services were called to the incident around 9:30 Wednesday night, but no injuries were reported in the collision. 100 Mile Fire Rescue, RCMP, EMS, and the Lone Butte Volunteer Fire Department all attended the collision. 100 Mile Fire Rescue was called away from their weekly training to assist.

The highway was closed for around an hour while Emergency services assisted. Hollander says no injuries were reported in the incident.