For 12 years, Cathy McLeod has been serving as the Member of Parliament for the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding but will be stepping down soon.

McLeod has announced she will not be running in the next election and will retire.

“It’s certainly been an honour, privilege and pleasure to serve you over the past 12 years,” McLeod says in a released statement, “As I go throughout the riding, I look at the many initiatives that we worked on together, the wonderful people I’ve met, and of course in Ottawa the opportunity to make a real difference on the national stage in terms of influencing the direction of our country”.

The next election will have to happen on or before October 16th, 2023.