Canada is facing more delays for COVID-19 vaccines.

Major General Dani Fortin, the head of the country’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout task force, says the promised 249,000 doses from Moderna for the week of February 22nd will be short.

Fortin says the manufacturer has not specified why the delay is happening but is still committed to providing 2-million doses by end of March.

Canada has administered just over a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Officials say 870,000 people have received one dose and over 100,000 have received both doses.