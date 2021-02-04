(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

Bars and restaurants in the north are not expecting a super Sunday when it comes to the Super Bowl.

BC Restaurant and Food Services Association President. Ian Tostenson has been told by health officials businesses are still allowed to show the game but cannot promote or advertise a Super Bowl event.

“It’s going to be a bit muted to be perfectly honest, it’s not like you are going to be crazy with loud sound and watch the Super Bowl as it’s got to be kept on low levels. It’s going to be very subdued and muted will sort of be the definition of what we see on Sunday.”

“The way to approach this is to tone it down, mute it out, enjoy the game with people in your household and invite people in virtually if you want. We did this with our son a few weeks ago for a heavyweight fight where we wired him in with an iPad, he watched the fight and we talked so there are still a few fun ways you can have this year but at this time next year, it’s going to be a different world.”

However, Tostenson does not expect any last-minute announcements similar to what we saw for New Year’s Eve, which caught a lot of establishments off guard and left them scrambling.

“A couple of things that kind of work in community health’s favour is that the Super Bowl is at 3:30 and should wrap up by seven. It ends early unlike New Year’s Eve, which was just getting going at 10 or 11 o’clock at night so I think there is a bit of a different mindset for this.”

If you do plan to venture out and watch the game, Tostenson reminds residents to keep their groups as small as possible.

“In a perfect world, Dr Henry would have us all at home on Sunday not going out and just being with our household full stop. But, at the same time, she recognizes that businesses need to operate and the warning is if you go out, you do that with someone in your household and minimize contact.”

Kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is at 3:30.