Five more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the North, boosting the region’s death toll to 85.

Across the province, there were 16 more COVID-19 deaths for a total of 1,234.

BC Health Officials reported 414 new cases of COVID-19 in BC, 34 of which were found in Northern Health, boosting the region’s total up to 3,558.

There were 63 new cases in Interior Health for a total of 6,459.

“We know the COVID-19 variants make things more challenging as the virus is more likely to spread quickly, which is why we all need to continue to make safe choices,” said Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

Across BC, there are 4,426 active cases while 278 individuals currently hospitalized, 80 of whom are in ICU.

To date, 142,146 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., 6,417 of which are second doses.

Breakdown:

North +34 – (3,558)

Interior +63 – (6,459)

Van Coastal + 103 (15,841)

Fraser + 282 – (41,161)

Island : +22 – (1,724)